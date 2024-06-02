XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 186.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get XOMA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOMA

XOMA Price Performance

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $300.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.57.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). XOMA had a negative net margin of 705.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Analysts expect that XOMA will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOMA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of XOMA by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in XOMA by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 436,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 87,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.