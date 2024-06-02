XYO Reaches Market Capitalization of $102.94 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. XYO has a total market cap of $102.94 million and $697,866.92 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011650 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,467.57 or 0.99879055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012110 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.14 or 0.00112718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004062 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00776137 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $659,348.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.