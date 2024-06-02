Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,798,700 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 6,363,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,199.1 days.

Yamaha Motor Stock Performance

Shares of YAMHF stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. Yamaha Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

