Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,798,700 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 6,363,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,199.1 days.
Yamaha Motor Stock Performance
Shares of YAMHF stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. Yamaha Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.
About Yamaha Motor
