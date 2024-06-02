Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PCRX. Barclays decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of PCRX opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

