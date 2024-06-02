Zacks Small Cap Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT)

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sadot Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Sadot Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Sadot Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Sadot Group alerts:

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Sadot Group had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $171.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.10 million.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sadot Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sadot Group

Sadot Group Stock Up 4.3 %

SDOT stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Sadot Group has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $15.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sadot Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sadot Group stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Sadot Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sadot Group

(Get Free Report)

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sadot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sadot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.