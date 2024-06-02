Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.75.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $115.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $147.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 42,539 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

