Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $565-$567 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.16 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.010 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.85.

Zscaler Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of ZS opened at $169.96 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $128.12 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of -333.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

