Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $565-$567 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.16 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.010 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.85.

Zscaler Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of ZS opened at $169.96 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $128.12 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of -333.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Earnings History and Estimates for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

