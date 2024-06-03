128,000 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Purchased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,967,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,804,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

