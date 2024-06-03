137,504 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Purchased by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 137,504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,493,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,296,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 119,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,854,000 after acquiring an additional 50,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TYL traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $473.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,787. The company’s 50 day moving average is $449.43 and its 200 day moving average is $431.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 108.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $500.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,937,179. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

