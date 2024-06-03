15,518 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Tobam boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.32. 630,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

