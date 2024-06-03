1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $10.50 Million Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 93,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

NYSE SBI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 70,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,533. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

