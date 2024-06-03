1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $12.59 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,191 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $12,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

BGY traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 189,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,554. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $5.57.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.