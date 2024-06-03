1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,361,175 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,825. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This is a boost from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

