1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOFree Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,361,175 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,825. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This is a boost from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

