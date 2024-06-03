1607 Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,398,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. DWS Municipal Income Trust comprises 1.5% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $21,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 101.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 110.0% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE KTF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.31. 62,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,615. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

