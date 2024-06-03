1607 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 193,300 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 143.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,300 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,110.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.13. 6,308,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,540,323. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

