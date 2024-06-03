1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 31,661 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,661 shares during the period. General American Investors makes up approximately 2.8% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.83% of General American Investors worth $39,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 692,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 125,281 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 332,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 119,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 104,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 59,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 38,752 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GAM traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,973. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $49.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

General American Investors Company Profile

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $180,648. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $180,648. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 2,500 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 9,684 shares of company stock worth $256,166 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

