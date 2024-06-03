19,083 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44,086 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,759,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,674,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $370,754.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,945.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,544,983.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 123,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,479.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $370,754.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,945.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,914 shares of company stock worth $5,005,765. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,570. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

