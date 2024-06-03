1,971 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,971 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $441,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 105.7% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24,457.1% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,624 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.94.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.2 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,116,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,045. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $99.35 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

