20,925 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,785 shares of company stock worth $53,510,873. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $17.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $998.10. 183,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,399. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $1,000.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $945.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $921.80.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

