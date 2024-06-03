4,363 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,031,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 95,797,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,844,900. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

