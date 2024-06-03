50,000 Shares in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Purchased by Bracebridge Capital LLC

Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II accounts for 0.1% of Bracebridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bracebridge Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $2,178,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 106,130 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 8.7% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 498,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 85.9% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 552,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 255,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of SVII stock remained flat at $11.10 on Friday. 28,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,953. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.