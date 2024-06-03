51,035 Shares in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.08% of Victory Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Victory Capital by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,193. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.14 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.40%.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

