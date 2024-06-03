55,500 Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Acquired by Kodai Capital Management LP

Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000. Kodai Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Five9 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five9

Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.68. 1,302,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,142. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 0.81. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.49 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $67.26.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.