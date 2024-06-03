64,573 Shares in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Acquired by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,573 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. Evolent Health comprises 0.7% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Evolent Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,759,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 142,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 97,785 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,425,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Evolent Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period.

EVH traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 737,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,913. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $35.00.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $639.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

