675,908 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Acquired by Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 675,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,000. StoneCo accounts for about 6.3% of Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. owned approximately 0.22% of StoneCo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STNE. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

StoneCo Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,117,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,738. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

