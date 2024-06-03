74,425 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $694,985,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,152,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,452,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,081,000 after acquiring an additional 102,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $9.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $330.00. 324,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,263. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

