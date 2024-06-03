7,740 Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 122.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Globant by 68,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Price Performance

GLOB traded down $3.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.25. 182,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,358. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $153.90 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Globant

Globant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.