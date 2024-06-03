800,000 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Acquired by Prevatt Capital Ltd

Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,000. British American Tobacco comprises approximately 8.7% of Prevatt Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

