A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

AMRK traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 309,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,207. The firm has a market cap of $846.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of -0.04. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. Analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,417.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 18,448 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $694,198.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,399,160.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,417.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

