Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Aaron’s’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently -63.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 54,820.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

