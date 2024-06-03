AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Trimmed by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,072,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,166,000 after buying an additional 179,143 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $2,746,000. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $53,623,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,229. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

