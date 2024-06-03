Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $281.76. 3,570,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,048. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.81. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $188.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.24.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

