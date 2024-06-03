Accuvest Global Advisors Acquires Shares of 19,400 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,644,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,351.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,065,513.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,534,689 shares in the company, valued at $27,856,232.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $141,805.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 483,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,351.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,509,669 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,060. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 18,029,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,417,502. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

