Accuvest Global Advisors Has $957,000 Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,503 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global accounts for 1.0% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.39. 7,224,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,446,305. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.38. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 480,813 shares of company stock valued at $109,783,248. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

