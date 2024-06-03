Accuvest Global Advisors Raises Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,052 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,749,000 after purchasing an additional 797,894 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,192,000 after purchasing an additional 532,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $29,665,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $60.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,543,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,055,585. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

