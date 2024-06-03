Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 1,873 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Accuvest Global Advisors cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $328,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 23.1% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPG stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $151.60. 1,761,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,171. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.87 and a 200 day moving average of $143.71. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.36%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

