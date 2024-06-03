ACK Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 447,900 Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

ACK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 447,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,000. Clearfield comprises approximately 1.6% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ACK Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.04% of Clearfield as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLFD traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.89. 174,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.63 million, a P/E ratio of -159.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,261,796 shares in the company, valued at $45,929,374.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

