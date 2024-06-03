ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

ACNB Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. ACNB has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $269.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.98%. Equities research analysts predict that ACNB will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ACNB by 2,578.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ACNB by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ACNB by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

