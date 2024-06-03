Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Short Interest Update

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,500 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 644,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of ADX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.48. 149,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $20.99.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
