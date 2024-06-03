Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Short Interest Update

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,500 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 644,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of ADX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.48. 149,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,768,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,715 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1,879.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 779,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 740,352 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 11.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,122,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,601,000 after buying an additional 437,920 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $6,516,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $6,323,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

