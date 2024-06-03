Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADAP. Mizuho reduced their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 target price on the stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 890.13% and a negative return on equity of 259.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
