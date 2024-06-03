Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $620.72.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $444.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe has a 1 year low of $410.70 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

