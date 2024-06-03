AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,900 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 561,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdTheorent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the first quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the first quarter valued at $55,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 37.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on AdTheorent from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

AdTheorent Price Performance

Shares of ADTH remained flat at $3.20 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,042. The company has a market capitalization of $293.81 million, a P/E ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. AdTheorent has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.98.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. AdTheorent had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that AdTheorent will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

