Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $4,054,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.35 on Monday, hitting $163.55. 59,086,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,718,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day moving average is $160.39. The company has a market capitalization of $264.35 billion, a PE ratio of 240.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

