Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Down 2.6%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.35. 42,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 736,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADV

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.04 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jack Anthony Pestello bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 146,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,099.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.