Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,600 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 659,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,223,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,855,000 after buying an additional 414,389 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 124,871 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,188,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,863,000 after acquiring an additional 120,977 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 110,646 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.16. 239,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.23. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $169.65.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Affiliated Managers Group

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.