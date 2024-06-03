Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the April 30th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.40. 3,113,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,927. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

