Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at Robert W. Baird

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $147.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on A. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.19.

Shares of A stock opened at $130.41 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,884,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,348,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,841,659,000 after buying an additional 2,170,219 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,666,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,552,000 after buying an additional 1,867,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,786,000 after buying an additional 1,659,768 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

