Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells $2,629,223.64 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 27,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $2,629,223.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,821,930 shares in the company, valued at $172,336,358.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 47,562 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total value of $4,451,327.58.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $11,679,298.36.

On Friday, May 24th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $4,128,949.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 377,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,195. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.13.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Agilysys by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Agilysys by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Agilysys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

