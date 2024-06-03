Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells $2,629,223.64 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 27,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $2,629,223.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,821,930 shares in the company, valued at $172,336,358.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 3rd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 47,562 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total value of $4,451,327.58.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $11,679,298.36.
- On Friday, May 24th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $4,128,949.70.
Agilysys Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 377,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,195. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.13.
Institutional Trading of Agilysys
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Agilysys by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Agilysys by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Agilysys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
