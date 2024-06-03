Agios Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,284 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,077% compared to the typical daily volume of 279 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,360.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,360.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,889 shares of company stock valued at $445,716. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,469,000 after buying an additional 1,423,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 800.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 404,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,861,000 after buying an additional 388,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,826,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 523,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after buying an additional 231,164 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 13.9 %

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 453,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,015. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

