Agios Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,284 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,077% compared to the typical daily volume of 279 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AGIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals
Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,469,000 after buying an additional 1,423,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 800.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 404,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,861,000 after buying an additional 388,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,826,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 523,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after buying an additional 231,164 shares during the last quarter.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 13.9 %
Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 453,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,015. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Agios Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- DocuSign: Can AI Move the Needle in Fiscal 2025?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Stocks with Fast Upside Potential Due to High Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.