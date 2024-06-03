AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance
Shares of AGRIW stock remained flat at $0.01 on Monday. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,678. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
About AgriFORCE Growing Systems
